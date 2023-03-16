TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man died after his car rolled multiple times in a crash just off of Kansas Highway 4 in Shawnee County.

Eduardo Ramirez, 49, was traveling eastbound on 46th Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne and failed to navigate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Ramirez went into a northbound ditch, flew over a private drive, up an embankment and rolled several times. The KHP crash logs report that Ramirez was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Ramirez was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, where staff later pronounced him dead and notified his next of kin.