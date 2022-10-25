WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Across the United States, law enforcement agencies are collecting unused prescription medications to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

To search for a collection site location near you, click here.

Since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, more than 118 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.

The DEA says they are committed to making communities safer and healthier by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates opioid overdoses kill nearly 130 Americans every day. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, pharmaceutical opioids are a leading cause of drug poisoning deaths in Kansas.

LOCATIONS NEAR WICHITA

WICHITA POLICE DEPARTMENT PATROL WEST Map SEDGWICK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – SEDGWICK COUNTY ZOO Map SEDGWICK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE Map WICHITA POLICE DEPARTMENT – WESLEY HOSPITAL Map MAIZE POLICE DEPARTMENT – MAIZE CITY HALL Map WICHITA POLICE DEPARTMENT – PATROL EAST Map SEDGWICK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – OAKLAWN ACTIVITY CENTER Map HAYSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT Map ANDOVER POLICE DEPARTMENT Map CHENEY KANSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT Map BELLE PLAINE POLICE DEPARTMENT Map ROSE HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT Map

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations.