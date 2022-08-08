TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An investigation is underway after a Lansing Correctional Facility resident died.

Lansing Correctional Facility confirmed over the weekend that Fred Patterson III, 56, died at the facility on Sunday, Aug. 7. The facility is calling the death a homicide pending the results of an independent autopsy.

According to authorities, Patterson was sent to Lansing on May 24, 2022, for a parole violation. His offenses include one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child greater than 14 and less than 16 years of age, and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child less than 14 years of age.

The offenses stem from an incident in Douglas County.

The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating.