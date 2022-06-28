TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — All 105 Kansas counties have been in a drought. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday approved an updated drought declaration for all counties through Executive Order 22-06.

The drought declaration places 34 counties in far western Kansas into an emergency status, eight counties in warning status, and 63 into a watch status.

The action was recommended by Connie Owen, director of the Kansas Water Office and chair of the Governor’s Drought Response Team.

“We have watched drought conditions in parts of the state continue to get worse since this past fall or longer in some areas, causing concern with groundwater supplies, crop production, elevated wildfire risk and more,” Owen said. “As future outlooks call for hot and dry conditions to continue into July, the potential for a ‘flash drought’ is likely.”

Through an interagency agreement between the Kansas Water Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Kansas Division of Emergency Management, counties in the emergency stage are eligible for emergency use of water from certain state fishing lakes. The counties also become eligible for water in some federal reservoirs.

Individuals and communities need to contact the Kansas Water Office for a water supply request prior to any

withdrawals from lakes. These requests will be referred to the appropriate office to obtain permits to withdraw the requested water.