KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 56-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-435 in Platte County Monday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Ford Explorer traveling southbound on I-435 struck a deer near MO-152 just after 6:30 p.m.

After hitting the deer, the Explorer was disabled and blocked the roadway. A 2015 Isuzu Box Truck crashed into the disabled Explorer and sent Deborah Yelverton, Kansas City, Kansas, to North Kansas City Hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.