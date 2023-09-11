WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 216 Deerfield canceled classes for Monday, Sept. 11, due to severe storm damage on Sunday. The district said they need time to clean up and repair large parts of the school.

The National Weather Service said a storm moved through the area on Sunday and produced hail up to the size of tennis balls.

KSN Ag expert John Jenkinson had damage to his place. He said, “Most of the houses in Deerfield no longer have North windows. There was about 30 of us that went to town with plywood and tarps and helped local residents cover up.”

Storm reports into the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center on Sunday: