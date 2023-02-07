DEERFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in Deerfield, USD 216, will head to the polls today to decide whether to approve a bond for the district’s five buildings. A separate issue would improve the district’s track and football field.

The bond for the school improvements is worth $7,570,000.

Boiler breakdown (Courtesy: USD 216)

The bond vote comes as the high school and middle school boiler broke down on Monday, causing damage to the electrical panels, the district said in a Facebook post. District classes were canceled Monday afternoon and today.

Here is a breakdown of the improvements:

High School/Middle School

• Storm shelter addition

• ADA bathrooms

• ADA doors

• New fire alarm system

• Window replacements

• HVAC replacements

• Sewer line repairs

• Renovation to the FACSroom

• Exterior repairs

Elementary School

• Secure entrance

• ADA bathroom in nurse’s station

• ADA doors

• ADA upgrades to west playground

• New fire alarm system

• Kitchen remodel

• Window replacements

• New carpet

• Sewer line repairs

• Exterior repairs

Vocational Building

• New fire alarm system

• New roof

Daycare Building

• New fire alarm system

• New roof

• Fascia and soffit replacement

Bus Barn

• Exterior repairs

The second question voters will decide on is football and track improvements. That bond is $2,675,000.

Remove and replace old track

Replace and move the football field inside the track

New lighting

The district says it has been more than 32 years since a bond was passed.

For more information on the bond, click here or above.