DEERFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in Deerfield, USD 216, will head to the polls today to decide whether to approve a bond for the district’s five buildings. A separate issue would improve the district’s track and football field.
The bond for the school improvements is worth $7,570,000.
The bond vote comes as the high school and middle school boiler broke down on Monday, causing damage to the electrical panels, the district said in a Facebook post. District classes were canceled Monday afternoon and today.
Here is a breakdown of the improvements:
High School/Middle School
• Storm shelter addition
• ADA bathrooms
• ADA doors
• New fire alarm system
• Window replacements
• HVAC replacements
• Sewer line repairs
• Renovation to the FACSroom
• Exterior repairs
Elementary School
• Secure entrance
• ADA bathroom in nurse’s station
• ADA doors
• ADA upgrades to west playground
• New fire alarm system
• Kitchen remodel
• Window replacements
• New carpet
• Sewer line repairs
• Exterior repairs
Vocational Building
• New fire alarm system
• New roof
Daycare Building
• New fire alarm system
• New roof
• Fascia and soffit replacement
Bus Barn
• Exterior repairs
The second question voters will decide on is football and track improvements. That bond is $2,675,000.
- Remove and replace old track
- Replace and move the football field inside the track
- New lighting
The district says it has been more than 32 years since a bond was passed.
