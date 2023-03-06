TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on Friday that resulted in multiple arrests and the confiscation of numerous counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

In a news release, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Task Force, with assistance from the Topeka Police Department, served a narcotics-related search warrant in the 5300 block of SW Reeder Street in west Topeka at approximately 9 a.m. Friday morning. Deputies and officers located the illegal counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

They arrested four women who were at the home at the time of the search on outstanding warrants. One of the four is also facing drug charges.