McPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A train that derailed in McPherson County Sunday morning is leaking product and has caused a small grass fire.

According to McPherson County Communications, units were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main St. at 9:42 a.m. for the report of a grass fire caused by a train.

Upon arrival, crews were able to put out the fire, which was caused by a nearby trail derailment.

“Crews discovered that there were 13 total cars that had derailed, and two of those cars are leaking or were leaking, and that product is denatured alcohol,” McPherson Fire Chief TJ Wyssmann said.

There is no threat to the community, according to MCC.

Mitigation to contain the leak and cleanup has started.

“We currently have crews that are with Union Pacific, hazmat and other remediation crews to get some of the leaking of the cars stopped,” Wyssmann said.

McPherson Fire, McPherson EMS, McPherson Sheriff Department, McPherson Emergency Management, and McPherson Police Department have all responded to the event.