DIGHTON, Kan. (KSNW) –K&J Foods, a grocery store in Dighton, burned down Saturday evening.

The City of Dighton said while crews were battling the fire, the northeast side of town was filled with dangerous smoke.

To help residents avoid breathing in the smoke, the Catholic Hall and the 4-H building were opened for shelter.

Fire Chief Collins advised residents to turn off any heating and cooling units that draw outside air in.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.