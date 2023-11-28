WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas district court access, used by 104 counties, could be restored by the end of the year following a hack, the judicial branch said on Tuesday. It includes systems used to process cases and receive electronically filed documents.

Last week, officials said cybercriminals broke into the Kansas court system, stole sensitive data and threatened to post it on the dark web in a ransomware attack. It has hobbled access for more than six weeks.

The recovery plan includes best practices for safely restoring and managing information systems.

“To help us prepare our recovery timeline, we sought input from cybersecurity incident recovery experts,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “While we believe our estimate is realistic, we must be prepared for fluctuations as we move forward with our plan.”

In early November, opened a public access service at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka. The center is staffed by judicial workers and includes 10 computer terminals. Appointments are required, and the center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

