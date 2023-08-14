WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As parents and students gather their school supplies and backpacks, the staff at school districts are also getting ready.

Local school districts say making sure students are ready for the next steps comes down to the teachers.

“Recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers is one of the ways that our district is able to ensure that our students are making adequate growth so that they are future-ready when they graduate from our system,” Tammy Martin, executive coordinator of new teacher induction at USD 259, said.

Many districts bring teachers back into the classroom in early August for training, orientation, and relationship building.

“One of their priorities is retention of staff, and so when we think about we’re hiring all these teachers, our goal is not only to help grow them but is to keep them in Wichita for the long term,” Martin said. “So we really want to make sure that we’re providing them ample support, so that way they feel valued in our system, and they want to stay for the longevity of their career.”

Hutchinson and Wichita Public Schools pair new teachers with mentors in the building.

In USD 259, there are 400 new staff members, with about half being first-year teachers.

“Once we recruit our new staff, we start trying to build a relationship with them, get them really excited about being part of the school system,” Martin said. “And then we do two full days of training for anybody that’s new that’s coming into the system to make sure they’re very comfortable with our curriculum or any of our management strategies that we have.”

For special education, teachers also have to get familiar with students’ individualized education plans.

“The teachers, the paras need to know those IEPs and know what each one of our 1,600 plus special education students in the district, what their particular individualized needs are,” Dr. Dawn Gresham, director of special services at Derby Public Schools, said.

In Derby, they added special education teachers, an occupational therapist, and a speech-language pathologist.

“Every July, new legislation comes into effect,” Dr. Gresham said. “So we need to make sure that our teachers are prepared for that new legislation, but we also need to update them on any curriculums that we’ve adopted, any initiatives that Derby has started, kind of letting them know the processes, procedures, but then making sure that they also have time to prepare for their special education students, get those special education students’ information out to their teachers.”

In Hutchinson, there are 49 new teachers.

“We have a lot of newer teachers and some experienced teachers, and I think it just provides a great opportunity for us to come together and learn from each other and grow and think outside of the box,” Wiley Elementary School principal Lynette McLean said. “So you have those new teachers bring such a fresh perspective and sometimes make us think differently. In our experience, new teachers bring a wealth of knowledge.”

Derby, Hutchinson and Wichita schools all say they make sure teachers utilize professional development to continue to learn.