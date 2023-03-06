DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Dodge City Regional Airport has received $7.3 million from Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminal Fund.

The funding will be used for the first phase of the airport’s expansion plan. The funds will be used to update the previous design, remove and expand the south portion, and remodel the rest of the terminal building. The airfield vault in the basement of the terminal will also be moved to an enclosure outside.

“We are genuinely excited and honored to be awarded the 7.3 Million Dollars from the FAA to help renovate the Dodge City Regional Airport Terminal,” says City Manager Nick Hernandez. “With more and more people utilizing our Airport services, it is essential to have an up-to-date terminal to provide the best possible experience for everyone.”

Airport officials expect the see growing demand for air service in Dodge City, and air traffic is expected to soon exceed pre-pandemic levels. For more information about Dodge City Regional Airport, click here.