WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Dodge City man was killed in Haskell County on Tuesday morning in a rollover crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Christian Gonzalez, 21, was driving west on U.S. Highway 56 when he fell asleep and drifted into the north ditch.

Gonzalez then overcorrected and entered a side skid before the vehicle rolled multiple times. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. There was a passenger in the vehicle who sustained minor injuries.