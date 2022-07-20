WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man accused of murdering a Dodge City resident turned himself in to Wichita police on Wednesday.

27-year-old Aaron Arreola was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from a stabbing that killed a Dodge City resident on July 17.

Dodge City police say around 8:15 a.m. on July 17, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of 6th Ave for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Christian Zamora suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Zamora was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

(Courtesy: Dodge City Police Department)

Arreola was identified as a person of interest and was driving a 2013 Cadillac, which they found a day later. The Dodge City Police Department obtained an arrest warrant that same day.

An investigation is ongoing.