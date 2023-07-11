WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular travel publication has named Dodge City the Most Charming Small Town in Kansas.

TravelMag announced Tuesday that Dodge City had won the award. The small town in southwest Kansas also won the award in 2022 from a publication called Trips to Discover.

TravelMag says it surveyed more than 100 travel experts to identify the 20 most charming towns in the Midwest. It only considered towns with populations of less than 100,000 residents.

“We are thrilled to receive this distinction from TravelMag,” said Megan Welsh, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau for Dodge City. “This recognition allows us to reach new audiences who may not have considered us as a vacation destination before. We look forward to welcoming these visitors and sharing the unique experiences Dodge City has to offer.”

Dodge City ranked number seven out of all the towns TravelMag ranked.

“Built on the Santa Fe Trail in the 1800s, Dodge City has grown from a cow town of the wild Midwest to an important destination for history-loving travelers,” The magazine said. “The tourist-friendly town captures the essence of early America with attractions like the Boot Hill Museum, where daily gunfights reenact the wild west; “rough and rowdy” tours aboard the Historic Trolley; and the Long Branch Variety Show.

“Dodge City Days—attracting more than 100,000 visitors as the state’s second-largest annual festival—started in 1960, and the 10-day summer festival celebrates the city’s western heritage with a parade, BBQ events, a classic car show, concerts and much more.”

To see the list in full, you can visit TravelMag’s rankings by clicking here.

Trips to Discover also ranked Dodge City as the most charming small town in Kansas in its 2023 ranking on April 27.