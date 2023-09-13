DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler earlier this month.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to St. Catherine Hospital in Dodge City on Sept. 6 to investigate the death of 1-year-old Aramar Zubiate. Police say during their investigation, they found an injury to the girl’s head. An autopsy was performed in Kansas City and showed a significant skull fracture and blunt force impact, indicating a likely homicide.

The mother, identified as 19-year-old Rachael Zubiate and her live-in boyfriend, 21-year-old Andrew Phaengsy, both of Dodge City, were arrested on Sept. 8.

Zubiate and Phaengsy were both charged on Monday with first-degree murder and child abuse. Both are being held on $250,000 bond. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 21.