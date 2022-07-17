DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dodge City Police Department (DCPD) is looking for a person of interest in a fatal stabbing.

According to the DCPD, they were dispatched to the fatal stabbing at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, in the 2800 block of 6th Ave in Dodge City.

Aaron Andres Arreola (Courtesy: Dodge City Police Department)

Upon arrival, officers say they found 24-year-old Christian Zamora, of Dodge City, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

The DCPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest, 27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola, for questioning.

According to the DCPD, Arreola was last seen driving a black 2013 Cadillac CTS with the Kansas tag “DEDPULL.”

If located, the DCPD asks that you call 911 immediately.