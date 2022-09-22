DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A student was stabbed in the hand in the parking lot at Dodge City High School Thursday morning.

Police say it appears to have started as a possible road rage incident.

Kerri Baker, the director of public information for Dodge City Schools, said the student was on the way to school when something happened. When he got to the school parking lot around 7:30 a.m. and got out of his car, an adult got out of a vehicle and stabbed the student. Police say the attacker had followed the student to school. After the stabbing, he fled.

The victim was treated in the school nurse’s office and taken to the hospital.

Dodge City Police Department officers began investigating. They said they identified the suspect’s vehicle and tracked it to an address in the 2200 block of Hart Avenue.

Police say the suspect, a 33-year-old man, at first refused to come to the door. After his father arrived, police say the suspect went to the door and was arrested.

He was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Police say they are still investigating whether road rage was the motive or something else sparked the attack.

Baker said high school classes are going on as usual.