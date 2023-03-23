DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Dodge City Public Works department was notified that on March 14, a water quality sample showed nitrate levels above the maximum level allowed for community public water supplies.

According to Dodge City, nitrate in drinking water can come from natural, industrial, or agricultural sources (including septic systems and run-off). Levels of nitrate in drinking water can vary throughout the year.

At this time, the City is advising not to give water to babies less than six months old and women who are pregnant or nursing.

The City of Dodge City will have bottled water available for those that are advised against consumption at this time. To schedule a pickup, call 620-225-8100.

Dodge City has turned off Water Well 3, where the sample came from, and will keep it off until confirmed safe and further testing can be completed.

“Currently, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment requires us to test our water system for nitrates on an annual basis,” said Corey Keller, director of Public Works. “We perform other water quality tests weekly that are also done through KDHE. This well that tested at the maximum allowance of nitrate contaminants only accounted for 7% of the total water distribution from our system in 2022 and 8% percent of water distribution so far in 2023.”

There are 21 wells that serve two zones of the City, according to Keller. Well 3 is located in the south zone.

“The well has been isolated from the system and is no longer in operation until further investigation can be completed,” the City said.

The City of Dodge City says:

DO NOT GIVE THE WATER TO INFANTS. Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome. Nitrate is an acute toxin to infants less than six months of age. In infants, it can cause a condition known as methemoglobinemia, or “blue-baby syndrome” which can be fatal. The most obvious symptom is a bluish skin coloring, especially around the eyes and mouth. Other symptoms can include shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting and dizziness. An infant with bluish skin should be taken immediately to a medical facility for treatment. It is safe to bathe or shower in tap water with elevated nitrate levels.

Water, juice, and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water or other water low in nitrates should be used for infants until further notice.

DO NOT BOIL THE WATER. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated, because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.

Adults and children older than six months can drink the tap water (nitrate is a concern for infants because they cannot process nitrates in the same way adults can). However, if you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.

For more information, Dodge City asks you to please contact the Public Works Office at 620-225-8170 or by mail at 806 2nd Ave, PO Box 880, Dodge City, KS 67801.