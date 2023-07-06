GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Dodge City was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 8 a.m., a 24-year-old man from Great Bend was driving a 2022 Ford F250 westbound on U.S. Route 50, four miles east of Kansas Highway 23.

Also driving westbound on U.S.-50 was a 47-year-old woman from Dodge City driving a 2012 Ford Fusion.

According to the KHP, the driver of the Ford F250 attempted to make a U-turn and failed to yield to the Ford Fusion. The Ford Fusion then hit the Ford F250.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford F250 had no apparent injuries.