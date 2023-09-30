WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Dodge City woman was hospitalized on Saturday after the vehicle she was riding in was involved in a crash with a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 a.m. in Meade County on U.S. Highway 54 near U.S. Highway 160.

The woman was one of four people riding in a Chevrolet Traverse when a man driving a semi turned left onto U.S. Highway 54 and failed to see their car.

The semi crashed into the passenger side area between the front axle of the car. The driver was not injured.

Three of the four in the Traverse were uninjured, while the Dodge City woman was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.