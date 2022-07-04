DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Dodge City wrestler died of an apparent heat stroke on Sunday. The Dodge City Red Demon Wrestling page says Damian Mendez, who recently graduated, died after a run while wearing a sweat-suit on Saturday. He was found by friends. His mother tells KSN News Damian’s body temperature was 107 degrees.

Mendez a three-time state champion, having won titles his freshman season in 2019, finished second his sophomore year in 2020, and then capped off two unbeaten seasons as a junior and senior in 2021 and 2022.

He was set to wrestle at North Dakota State University.

Dodge City wrestling coach Tate Lowe said players have been meeting to mourn. He posted this statement:

Heaven gained a champion last night. Damian Mendez passed away late last night due to heat stroke. He is probably challenging all the angels to some grind matches right now. There are no right words to say in a time like this. If you need to talk or just want to share stories and cry, I will be at my house 1404 circle lake drive all day and anyone is welcome to come by at anytime. RIP champ! We love you. Coach Lowe

Dodge City High School said they have lost two seniors from the class of 2022 in the last few weeks and offered tips for students to cope with the grief.

The Red Demon team set up a meal train to bring the family food. If you would like to help support this great family you can click here.

The CDC says a heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

Take the following steps to treat a person with heat stroke:

Call 911 for emergency medical care.

Stay with the worker until emergency medical services arrive.

Move the worker to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing.

Cool the worker quickly, using the following methods:

With a cold water or ice bath, if possible

Wet the skin

Place cold wet cloths on the skin

Soak clothing with cool water

Circulate the air around the worker to speed cooling.

Place cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin; or soak the clothing with cool water.

KSN’s Hannah Adamson wrapped up the interview late this afternoon with the coach, his parents and a teammate. She will have more on KSN News at 6 and 10 p.m.