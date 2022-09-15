DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Dodge City has announced that Wright Park Zoo is closing to the public until further notice. The last day for visitors will be this Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Dodge City City Commission will be considering the future direction of the zoo as part of the 2023 budget planning process. The budget will be approved at a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the City was ready to kick off the “Redo the Zoo” master plan. The anticipated cost for the multi-phase project was $4.4 million of which the City Commission had considered committing $2 million. The pandemic was a big setback.

Now, staff is evaluating options for the plan and working to secure public/private partnerships to assist with funding or in-kind donations for the project.

In the meantime, zoo staff is working to find temporary and sanctuary homes that will provide nurturing and safe facilities for the animals.

Shakira, the zoo’s Siberian tiger, is one of the animals that will be permanently rehomed later in September at the Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary in Missouri. The sanctuary is a nonprofit big cat rescue and educational facility.