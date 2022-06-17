HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Every year, the Kansas State Fair offers wristbands that allow the wearer unlimited access to the rides on one Wristband Day.

On Tuesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the fair will be hosting a flash sale where wristbands will be just $25. After June 21, these wristbands will be $30 until August 31, and then $35 starting Sept. 1.

How to get a $25 wristband:

Sign up to receive Kansas State Fair emails Receive the special promo code via email on June 21 Purchase your wristband(s) by clicking on the provided web link in the email, heading to kansasstatefair.com, or by calling the Kansas State Fair office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 620-669-2618 You can purchase up to 10 wristbands After purchasing your wristband(s), you will receive a wristband voucher that can be redeemed at the ticket booths during the fair

2022 Wristband Days:

Friday, Sept. 9

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Thursday, Sept. 15

Friday, Sept. 16

Sunday, Sept. 18

The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 9-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, 2000 North Poplar.