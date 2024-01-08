WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – DoorDash announced Monday afternoon that they have activated their Severe Weather Protocol and are suspending operations across Kansas.
“This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm delivers potentially dangerous blizzard conditions, including heavy snow and strong winds,” said DoorDash in a news release.
DoorDash will be suspended in the following areas :
- Colby
- Dodge City
- Garden City
- Goodland
- Hays
- Kalvesta
- Larned
- Liberal
- Norton
- Phillipsburg
- Pratt
- Scott City
- Smith Center
- Ulysses
- WaKenney
The suspension will last until at least 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. DoorDash will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates if/when the situation evolves.
“We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult weather conditions and look forward to resuming operations when it is safe to do so,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley.