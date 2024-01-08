WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – DoorDash announced Monday afternoon that they have activated their Severe Weather Protocol and are suspending operations across Kansas.

“This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm delivers potentially dangerous blizzard conditions, including heavy snow and strong winds,” said DoorDash in a news release.

DoorDash will be suspended in the following areas :

Colby

Dodge City

Garden City

Goodland

Hays

Kalvesta

Larned

Liberal

Norton

Phillipsburg

Pratt

Scott City

Smith Center

Ulysses

WaKenney

The suspension will last until at least 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. DoorDash will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates if/when the situation evolves.

“We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult weather conditions and look forward to resuming operations when it is safe to do so,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley.