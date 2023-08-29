WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hunters who are gearing up for Kansas dove season, which runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 29, have a new mapping tool they can use this year.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff have created an interactive map of KDWP-managed dove fields. It allows hunters to find fields managed specifically for doves.

KDWP says its public land managers work hard every year to provide quality habitat for wildlife like doves. It includes sunflowers, milo and wheat stubble.

To find those quality areas, hunters can click here. Then:

Zoom in on the area they want to visit.

Use the “Nearest Field Locator” on the left side of the map to choose driving distance.

Use the blue squares in the top right corner of the map to find the legend and map layers, including the public land dove field database, youth mentor area, handicap accessible, and refuge.

Adjust the layers accordingly.

At the bottom of the map, in the middle, are the words “Dove Field Table.” Clicking on it allows hunters to sort by different attributes, including wildlife areas.

During Kansas dove hunting season, hunters can take mourning, white-winged, Eurasian-collared, and ringed turtle doves. After the season ends, only Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves may be harvested.

The KDWP says hunters may keep a daily bag limit of up to 15 doves total, which can be mourning and white-winged doves in any combination. There is no limit on Eurasian collared or ringed turtle doves, but any taken in addition to the mourning and white-winged dove daily bag limit must have a fully-feathered wing attached for identification while in transport. The possession limit for doves is 45.

Migratory doves may only be taken while in flight.

KDWP offers these helpful links: