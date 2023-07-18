The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office clocked someone driving 100 mph in July 2023. (Courtesy Phillips County Sheriff’s Office)

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One speeding ticket was not enough to stop a driver in northern Kansas from testing the speed limit again.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup driver who was ticketed for going 98 mph last week was clocked going 100 mph this week.

(Courtesy Phillips County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says both times were before 7 a.m. east of Phillipsburg on U.S. Highway 36. The pickup is registered in Missouri.

The sheriff’s office posted about the two tickets on its Facebook page.

This Missouri driver shouldn’t have been surprised to see us east of Phillipsburg this morning, last week he was cited for 98 close to the same area.” Phillips County KS Sheriff’s Office Facebook post

Deputies think the driver is possibly in the Philips County area on a construction project.

The sheriff’s office says the two tickets add up to more than $700. The 98 mph citation totaled $348 — $240 fine and $108 court costs. It says Tuesday’s 100 mph ticket is $378 — $270 fine and $108 court costs.

Deputies encourage anyone observing vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed to give us a call or dial *47 for KHP.