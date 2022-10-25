EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF) – The Ray County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri is investigating after a driver delivering for Amazon was found dead following a suspected animal attack Monday night.

Ray County deputies responded to a call about an Amazon truck that had been parked in front of a house off Highway O for several hours.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the driver dead in the front yard.

The sheriff’s office said the victim had injuries consistent with an animal attack, and two dogs were spotted that appeared to be aggressive.

“Due to the fact of the nature of some of the injuries to the male driver, we can’t confirm or deny if they were the cause of the death of the driver however, we wanted to be safe,” Sheriff Scott Childers said.

Deputies shot one dog, which went in through a dog door and the fire department said they could hear dogs in the house with blood observed on the dog door.

The sheriff and two others went inside the house and killed the dogs.

The sheriff’s office can’t confirm at this time if the dogs were the cause of death, but they were aggressive to their personnel.

Amazon tells WDAF, “they’re looking into this horrible tragedy and will work with law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”