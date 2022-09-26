GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A pickup driver was injured in a crash in Finney County late Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of E. Old Post Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Chevy Silverado was westbound on the road when it failed to negotiate a curve. As a result, the pickup left the road, drove through a fence and hit a tree. It became engulfed in flames.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Colorado, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City with serious injuries.