DECATUR COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver was killed when they were ejected from their car in a rollover crash in Decatur County early Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 3 a.m., the driver was headed southbound on Kansas Highway 383. As the road curved to the left, the driver ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and slid sideways into the east ditch. The KHP says the car then spun 180 degrees while in the east ditch and rolled one time, coming to a stop on its tires facing north. According to the KHP, the driver was ejected as the car rolled.

The KHP did not identify the driver or what kind of car they drove.

