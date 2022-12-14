WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is getting underway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and law enforcement across Kansas will be out in extra numbers, specifically looking for drunk drivers through the holiday season. The campaign begins Friday and will run through Jan. 1.

Statistics from the Kansas Department of Transportation show 18 people were killed in drunk driving crashes between Dec. 16, 2021, and Jan.1, 2022. Since 2009, over 1,300 people have died in alcohol-related crashes in Kansas. Nationwide in 2020, one person was killed every 45 minutes in an alcohol-related crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is funded by the Federal Department of Transportation and administered by KDOT. For more information on traffic safety, visit the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office