CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

It happened near the intersection of NW Liberty Road and 30th Street, northeast of West Mineral, Kansas.

Carlson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.