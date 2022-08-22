MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) — One person is dead after drowning in Hillsdale Lake, southwest of Kansas City, Sunday.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Hillsdale Lake Marina after someone called about a person in the water.

Deputies determined the victim had been on a personal watercraft before someone found the victim in the water near the marina.

Other people at the lake pulled the victim from the water and attempted life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital, where the person later died.

Deputies are still investigating what caused the victim’s death. An update is expected sometime Monday.