NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The body of a Virginia man has been recovered after his boat capsized in Centralia Lake on Friday, Dec. 2.

Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg was found by a resident familiar with the lake, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a 911 call Friday about a boat with one man aboard that had capsized. The caller told authorities the man was in the water.

Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue, EMS, Wildlife & Parks, and LifeNet were all dispatched to the lake.

Following an extensive search, authorities determined it was no longer a rescue. Instead, it had become a recovery. Authorities continued the search until dark and then resumed the search Saturday morning.

With the help of the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department and a local resident who was familiar with the lake, Dove’s body was found.



