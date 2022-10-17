LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A truck driver’s mistake turned into a headache for other drivers near Lawrence Monday afternoon.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash on East 1600 Road under Kansas Highway 10. When deputies arrived, they found a dump truck wedged under the highway bridge.
Officers closed East 1600 Road to allow crews to remove the dump truck.
The sheriff’s office said the driver failed to lower the truck’s dump bed before driving under the bridge.
Emergency responders transported the driver to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The Kansas Department of Transportation is investigating the K-10 bridge deck to determine if the crash caused any damage.
