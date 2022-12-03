SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Selden, Kansas man is dead after blowing dust and high winds caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Nebraska man was stopped in the road west of Kansas Highway 23. Brenton Phillips, 63, of Selden, stopped behind him.

A third vehicle, driven by a Scott City man, ran into Phillips’ car. Both cars came to rest in the south ditch.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver who hit Phillips’ car was also hospitalized.