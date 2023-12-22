HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has minor injuries after an apartment fire in Hays early Friday.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of W. 6th Street at a residential apartment.

Hays police officers were the first to arrive. They found the apartment engulfed in flames. The resident was already outside.

The first Hays Fire Department crews arrived at 3:33 a.m. They had to focus on the outside flames and then moved inside the apartment.

More firefighters arrived, and they were able to extinguish the remaining fire in the second story of the building.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

HFD stayed on the scene until 6:30 a.m. Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.

In all, 24 firefighters from HFD and the Ellis County Fire Department helped put out the fire.

HFD did not say if the home had smoke detectors, but the department’s news release included a reminder to everyone about the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes and businesses.