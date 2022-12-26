Emergency Accident Reporting Plan in effect until further notice (KSN Photo)

KANSAS (KSNW) – The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is still active for the Wichita area and Salina, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch and the Salina Police Department.

The EARP was enacted for the Wichita area on Wednesday, Dec. 21, “due to severe weather and/or hazardous driving conditions as the number of motor vehicle accidents exceeds the Department’s ability to respond in a timely manner.”

This includes the City of Bel Aire, the City of Haysville, Derby, Goddard, and Salina.

Accidents that are eligible include any non-hit and run, non-personal injury motor vehicle accident that does not require towing, and does not involve alcohol or drugs.

Driver requirements:

Exchange personal information with the other driver(s) involved or the property owner

Complete an EARP accident report form as completely as possible and mail or deliver the completed report to the Salina Police Department within 48 hours

EARP forms are available at local police stations as well as online:

The EARP will be in place until further notice.