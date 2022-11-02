WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning.
The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line.
The second earthquake was recorded at 12:04 p.m., about one-quarter mile northwest of the intersection of C Road and Highway 150. Its preliminary magnitude was 2.8.
The U.S. Geological Survey hasn’t received any reports of anyone feeling the earthquakes, and there are no reports of any damage.
