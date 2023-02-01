KANSAS CITY, Kan. —One person is dead and two others were hurt in two separate accidents along eastbound I-70 Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol the first crash happened around 5 a.m. along eastbound I-70 just before I-635. One person died in a two-vehicle crash after one of the cars caught fire. A person in the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

KHP then responded to a second, three-vehicle crash behind the fatal accident on eastbound I-70. One person from this crash was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to Lt. David Hundley, a semi-truck also caught fire six miles behind the fatal crash on I-70 in an unrelated accident.

The deadly crash temporarily closed eastbound lanes I-70 at 57th Street, causing some traffic to back up. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, all lanes of traffic on the interstate had been reopened.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.