PLEASANTON, Kan. (WDAF) – A firefighter is in critical condition following a fire at a chiropractic office in Pleasanton late Monday night.

According to ATF, Pleasanton and Linn County volunteer fire crews responded to a fire in the 700 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m.

One of the first firefighters to make entry was injured and transported via life flight to The University of Kansas Hospital in critical condition. No information on how the injury occurred or which department the firefighter works with is available at this time.

ATF’s assistance was requested to determine the cause of the fire and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.