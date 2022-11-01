PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas, man turned himself into police for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle.

A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department says on Oct. 28, police and EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. 14th St. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by an SUV.

During the investigation, police learned a pewter-colored SUV hit a 43-year-old Pittsburg woman and fled the area without stopping to render aid.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and then transported to a Missouri hospital, where she is still in serious condition. Police say she is expected to recover.

Police then reached out for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle.

A 46-year-old man, along with his attorney, went to the police department and turned himself in on Oct. 31. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily injury.

He was transported to the Crawford County Jail, and police are requesting he be held without bond until his court appearance.

An investigation is ongoing.