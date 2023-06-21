WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Blue Mound, Kansas, man was killed on Wednesday after a head-on collision ended with his car catching on fire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Denver Lee Reagan Jr., 45, was driving a Ford pickup south on Kansas Highway 7, roughly six miles south of Mound City, when he crossed the center line and hit a Kenworth head-on.

Reagan’s pickup came to rest in the south ditch and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 67-year-old man from Fulton, did not suffer any injuries.