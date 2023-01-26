WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lately, when you’re shopping at the grocery store, egg prices are not “sunny side up.”

Egg prices saw a 60% jump last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

Farmers are seeing more people wanting fresh eggs, and some nonprofits are having to crack down on how many eggs it buys.

“Three to four phone calls a day and sometimes two to three emails a day of people wanting eggs,” said Jack Baumgartner, Baumwerk Farm owner.

Rose Hill Farmer Jack Baumgartner sells eggs for about $4 a dozen.

He said he’s tried to keep his prices steady, so when stores prices go up and down, he isn’t having to constantly adjust.

“It kind of protects both me and my customers,” said Baumgartner.

He grows his feed but said higher fuel and fertilizer have impacted him.

“In terms of eggs, we are a little more insulated than somebody that has to buy their own feed,” said Baumgartner.

Nonprofits are also feeling the effects. United Methodist Open Door serves around 3,200 people a month with free groceries, including eggs. The nonprofit buys in bulk, but it’s gotten pricey.

“We were paying about $2,400 a month, and now it is over $5,000 a month,” said Deann Smith, United Methodist Open Door executive director.

Starting this week, Open Door is only handing out half a dozen eggs to families once a month to try and cut costs.

“We will just have to see how the impact is and whether or if we are able to provide eggs,” said Smith.

Open Door said donations can always help when providing more expensive items like eggs.

As for other ways to save, if you eat a lot of eggs, Baumgartner said having a couple of chickens in your backyard could help cut costs because feed isn’t too much for a small amount, and chickens can eat kitchen scraps.