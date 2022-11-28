MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reports eight traffic fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

One of those fatalities included an out-of-state pedestrian who died while crossing Highway 65 just south of Sedalia.

The MSHP reports 52-year-old Mark Eduardos of Evansville, Tennessee, was struck Saturday night. Eduardos was pronounced dead at a local hospital about an hour after the accident.

The MSHP reports zero boating fatalities, but there were two drowning over the break. Troopers were called to a location near the Bagnell Dam Strip on Saturday afternoon to investigate two possible drownings.

The body of 24-year-old Uthej Kunta was recovered later that same day. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari was recovered Sunday morning. The patrol reports Kunta had jumped in the water and began struggling. That’s when Kelligari jumped in and attempted to save him.

The patrol also reported 115 injuries, 113 DWIs, and 35 drug arrests.