SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) is asking for the public’s help in finding 80 head of cattle that went missing from a ranch in northwest Kansas.

According to the SCSD, the cattle went missing from south of Hoxie.

The SCSD says the cattle are black and are a mixture of fall steers and heifers.

“Possible reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of a person or persons involved in this theft or missing cattle case,” the SCSD posted on Facebook.

If you have any information on the missing cattle, you can call the SCSD at 785-675-3481.

The SCSD is working alongside the Kansas Attorney General’s Office Livestock/Brand Investigation Unit.