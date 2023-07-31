LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from El Dorado was seriously injured in a crash Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 9:10 a.m., a 43-year-old El Dorado man was driving a 2022 Chevy Pickup northbound on Interstate 35.

A 64-year-old man from Vassar, Kansas, was driving a 2021 Freightliner Semi southbound on Interstate 35.

The KHP says the driver of the pickup drove off the roadway, hit construction signs and drove into opposing traffic.

The driver of the semi swerved into the northbound lanes and was sideswiped by the pickup, according to the KHP. The pickup driver continued northbound and hit the right side of the barrier wall, damaging two sections.

The KHP says the driver of the pickup was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area hospital. The driver of the semi was uninjured.