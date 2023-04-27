WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An elderly man was seriously hurt in a crash in Haskell County.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 56 at County Road II, about 2 miles northeast of Satanta. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-truck had stopped and was making a left turn from the highway onto County Road II.

Troopers say 79-year-old Eddie Massey of Satanta didn’t notice the truck had stopped in time for him to stop his 1990 Chevy Suburban. He crashed into the back of the semi-trailer and was taken to the hospital in Satanta for treatment.

Massey was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the KHP. The driver of the semi was not hurt.