COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Homeowners and their pets are safe after a house fire Wednesday morning in southern Kansas.

According to the Arkansas City, KS Fire/EMS Department (ACFD), just after 7 a.m., crews responded to the report of a structure fire on 11th Road on the southwest side of Cowley County.

While en route to the fire, the ACFD says they were informed by dispatch that the house was all clear, meaning that no one was in the home.

Upon arrival, crews found a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the home, according to the ACFD. Firefighters began fighting the fire.

Courtesy: Arkansas City, KS Fire/EMS Department

The ACFD said they received mutual aid from multiple partners.

“Engine 52 responded from a structure fire they were on in Winfield while providing mutual aid with Winfield FD from a fire they responded to at 5:44 am.,” the ACFD said. “Mutual aid partners from Winfield FD, Udall FD, Newkirk FD, and Blackwell FD were requested and provided personnel and water supply apparatus.”

According to the ACFD, the cause of the fire is believed to be caused by an electric heater in a dog house. The homeowners, two cats and a dog were able to safely escape.